Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

Since Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -0.51 0.00 Luxoft Holding Inc. 57 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02

Table 1 highlights Agilysys Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Luxoft Holding Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Luxoft Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Luxoft Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Agilysys Inc. has a 11.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5. On the other hand, Luxoft Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 0.02% and its average price target is $59. The results provided earlier shows that Agilysys Inc. appears more favorable than Luxoft Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 0% respectively. About 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has weaker performance than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Luxoft Holding Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.