Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

As Application Software companies, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 27 -11.60 17.52M -0.56 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 0.00 132.40M -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Agilysys Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 64,985,163.20% -9.3% -6.1% Luokung Technology Corp. 1,833,795,013.85% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Agilysys Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Agilysys Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.