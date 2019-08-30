Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 6.82 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. Its rival Fortinet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Fortinet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Fortinet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Agilysys Inc.’s downside potential is -7.44% at a $25.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 11.36% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Fortinet Inc. seems more appealing than Agilysys Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 76.4% respectively. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.