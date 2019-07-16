Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

We will be comparing the differences between Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 20 3.86 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 61 9.62 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 highlights Agilysys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Risk and Volatility

Agilysys Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 10.87% for Agilysys Inc. with consensus price target of $25.5. On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -19.55% and its consensus price target is $60.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agilysys Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has weaker performance than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.