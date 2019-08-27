Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.40 N/A -0.56 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Agilysys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agilysys Inc. has a -5.52% downside potential and an average price target of $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares and 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brightcove Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.