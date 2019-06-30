Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

This is a contrast between Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 19 3.58 N/A -0.51 0.00 Avalara Inc. 53 17.08 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agilysys Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Agilysys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.5 is Agilysys Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.77%. On the other hand, Avalara Inc.’s potential downside is -21.75% and its consensus price target is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Agilysys Inc. seems more appealing than Avalara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.