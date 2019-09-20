Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Reaches $27.97 52-Week High; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 3421.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 2.68M shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.76 million shares with $62.86M value, up from 78,450 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 237,447 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c

The stock of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.81 target or 3.00% above today’s $27.97 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $662.20M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $28.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.87 million more. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 36,518 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 62,300 shares to 886,440 valued at $120.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 173,350 shares and now owns 477,700 shares. Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 899,162 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 44,125 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc holds 21,261 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 460,098 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 953,400 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 23,580 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc has 19,608 shares. 218,223 are owned by Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Numerixs Inv accumulated 20,300 shares. 32,881 are owned by Capital Impact Advisors.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters Continues To Deteriorate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Urban Outfitters Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters talks tariff strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.25’s average target is 15.73% above currents $24.41 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. On Monday, September 9 Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 2,000 shares. The insider Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $538,718. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 10,000 shares worth $251,300.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $662.20 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Agilysys, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. G2 Inv Partners Management Lc accumulated 335,677 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 36,722 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 29,300 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,342 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 13,533 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 29,916 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw And Company invested in 42,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 202,734 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 58,691 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.42% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 6,934 shares.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: AGYS, STLD – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.