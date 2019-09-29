Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Forms $25.47 Double Top; Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (EROS) Sellers Decreased By 14.08% Their Shorts

Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS) had a decrease of 14.08% in short interest. EROS’s SI was 8.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.08% from 9.68M shares previously. With 1.92M avg volume, 4 days are for Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS)’s short sellers to cover EROS’s short positions. The SI to Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares’s float is 16.24%. The stock decreased 10.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 7.36M shares traded or 67.85% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 87.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 09/05/2018 – EROS AFFIRMED SUBSCRIBER BASE DOUBLING OVER 12 MOS. GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTL SAYS CEO RESIGNED EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q REV. 2.4B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – DESHPANDE WILL REMAIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 14/05/2018 – Eros International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) formed double top with $27.25 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.47 share price. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has $603.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 117,056 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

More notable recent Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Eros International Stock Took a Hit Thursday – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eros International Turns To Toxic Financing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eros +20% on Microsoft tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BYND, ENTA and PSO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eros Now Announces Strategic Partnership with One Plus, To Deliver A Premium Quality Entertainment Experience in India Powered by Dolby Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $165.83 million. The firm distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It currently has negative earnings. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

