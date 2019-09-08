Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Contrasting side by side

Both Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.34 N/A -0.56 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agilysys Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agilysys Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Agilysys Inc. has a 0.00% potential and an average target price of $25.5. PagerDuty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.67 consensus target price and a 31.41% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 34.7% respectively. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.