Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Contrasting side by side

Both Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 21 3.99 N/A -0.56 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.91 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agilysys Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 4.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 3.3% respectively. Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has stronger performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.