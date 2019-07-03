Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Shorts Up By 0.33%

Analysts expect Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Agilysys, Inc.’s analysts see -43.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 30,675 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. BDSI's SI was 3.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 3.11M shares previously. With 502,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI)'s short sellers to cover BDSI's short positions. The SI to Biodelivery Sciences International Inc's float is 5.93%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 306,898 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 20 insider sales for $8.09 million activity. 22,400 shares valued at $423,888 were sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $367,977 was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $527.69 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $36,800 activity. ODONNELL FRANCIS E JR also sold $36,800 worth of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company has market cap of $425.19 million. The firm provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain.

Among 5 analysts covering BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioDelivery Sciences Intl had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Janney Capital reinitiated BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

