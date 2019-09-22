Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Shorts at Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Lowered By 14.56%

Glowpoint Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) had a decrease of 14.56% in short interest. GLOW’s SI was 48,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.56% from 57,000 shares previously. With 34,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Glowpoint Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s short sellers to cover GLOW’s short positions. The SI to Glowpoint Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.0301 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9799. About 82,501 shares traded or 352.88% up from the average. Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) has declined 46.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.11% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter's $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Agilysys, Inc.'s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 178,423 shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.04 million. The Company’s video collaboration services and products include managed videoconferencing, a cloud and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its clients to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet.

