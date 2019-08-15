Agilysys (AGYS) Valuation Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Procter & Gamble Common (PG) Position Has Upped by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Common (PG) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 40,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 326,606 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98 million, up from 286,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 6.62 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 97,343 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Procter & Gamble Co. – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors, Is It Time To Rethink Procter & Gamble? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Mgmt reported 11,954 shares. At Savings Bank stated it has 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability owns 6,678 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 270,119 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Cap owns 3,325 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,242 shares. Commerce Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South Texas Money Mgmt reported 19,994 shares. Bainco Intll Investors invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Management Inc has invested 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Roberts Ltd Llc invested in 1.87% or 72,001 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.25% or 381,694 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 27,100 shares in its portfolio.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,584 shares to 203,784 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 26,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,177 shares, and cut its stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 57,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,064 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 70 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 72,178 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 45,850 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 451,740 shares. Ameriprise invested in 98,170 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Renaissance Limited holds 0.01% or 615,752 shares. Archon Limited Liability Company has 4.88% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 844,414 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 84,003 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 59,425 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.6% stake.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.