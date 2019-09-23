Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Rose While Hcsf Management Boosted Its Holding; Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Stake by $6.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant (TAST) by 194.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 707,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 364,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 68,675 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 28,155 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $9.48 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.