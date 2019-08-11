Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose While Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Endo Intl Plc (Put) (ENDP) Share Value Declined, Holder Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (Put) (ENDP) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 79,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 203,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 282,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 6.59 million shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 207,324 shares traded or 77.22% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,985 shares. The Iowa-based Fire Grp has invested 0.99% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 29,386 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,154 shares. Earnest Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,914 shares. Archon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.88% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). G2 Investment Partners Limited Liability reported 311,512 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 36,075 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 45,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP accumulated 12,667 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. $270,490 worth of stock was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endo Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), The Stock That Tanked 91% – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Endo International Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endo International is Now Oversold (ENDP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 123,500 shares to 158,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 32,756 shares. Blackrock reported 34.61M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 64,141 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 180,146 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.1% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 33,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,727 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 68,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 187 shares.