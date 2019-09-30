Agilysys (AGYS) Stake Has Raised by Hcsf Management Llc; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 330,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 507,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, down from 838,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 4.23M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 117,119 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Since April 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $8.81 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31. 2,000 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares with value of $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Agilysys, Inc.: Major Stock Breakout Could Be on the Horizon if This Happens – Profit Confidential” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 104,708 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Group has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 599,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 1,316 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 1.25M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 634 shares. Renaissance Tech invested in 0.01% or 595,252 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 21,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 59,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 2,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 160,330 are owned by Invesco. 18,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Punch And Associate Inv invested in 0.8% or 448,310 shares.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37 million for 56.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marvell Technology: Uncertainty Is High, Investors May Want To Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Common Stock (MRVL) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark bullish on Marvell before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Some Bearish Options Activity In Marvell Technology – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,023 shares to 339,784 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% or 4.26M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 97.95 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 2.79M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp holds 485,855 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 378 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.70 million shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership reported 787,543 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 202 shares. 11,280 were reported by Shaker Lc Oh. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 23,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 175,000 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Swiss Bancorporation holds 2.04M shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.09% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 3.98M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 160,337 shares.