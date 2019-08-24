Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $7.37 Million; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $1.41 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 96,809 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 439,154 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.07 million, down from 444,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $388.62. About 262,305 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And invested in 0% or 398 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company reported 5,669 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 13,507 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 141,842 shares or 0% of the stock. 49,720 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ajo Lp invested in 12,667 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 271,547 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 6,144 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 199,318 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. Another trade for 16,900 shares valued at $379,595 was sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 17 shares. 61,407 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,595 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.08% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Whittier Of Nevada owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One reported 1,200 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 45,734 shares. First Manhattan Communications invested in 785 shares. 9,055 are held by Brinker Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 2,162 shares. Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,116 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 69,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis has 0.24% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 157,353 shares.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 79.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.