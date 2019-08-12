Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose While Algert Global Has Trimmed Stake; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Rose, Engaged Capital Has Lifted Holding by $117.30 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 65.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 58,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 30,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 89,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 108,346 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 602,204 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.14% or 9,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 41,903 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 27,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Lc has 1.05% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 167,625 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,262 shares. 1.87M were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). M&T Bancorp Corp owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,950 shares. Nomura owns 107,958 shares. Hollencrest reported 13,158 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.28% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 154,176 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,834 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 199,992 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,800 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 398 shares or 0% of the stock. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 368,029 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Hcsf Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9.41% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 630,757 shares. 24,286 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Archon Cap Ltd Liability holds 4.88% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 844,414 shares. 98,170 were accumulated by Ameriprise.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares to 31,668 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

