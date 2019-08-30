Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Cut Holding by $67.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Stake by $203.78 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 10,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 12.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 49,961 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. $270,490 worth of stock was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,985 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 98,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 80,049 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc reported 40,725 shares. Hillsdale Invest owns 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 4,800 shares. Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,418 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 5,949 shares. Archon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 844,414 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 57,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 2,774 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 10,721 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc owns 67,483 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares to 130,978 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.