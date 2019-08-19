Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Cut Holding by $67.46 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Focused Investors Increased Its Holding by $404,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 83,627 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares to 480,500 shares, valued at $118.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 445,429 shares. Texas Cap Retail Bank Inc Tx owns 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,500 shares. 76,196 were accumulated by M&R Mgmt Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 935,267 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability holds 2.84 million shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Omers Administration holds 4.62 million shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel owns 283,846 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 6,645 shares. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 3.25% or 34,059 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 16,807 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 5,250 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Conning reported 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.37% or 1.10M shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 2.26% or 4.23 million shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.