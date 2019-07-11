Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.37 Million; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Credit Agricole S A Increased Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 14,262 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 39,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 102,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 332,988 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 40,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,926 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love CNOOC Limited (CEO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HRTX STG TUSK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : NVDA, BIDU, AMAT, IQ, AINV, VNET, BOOT, REDU, AGYS, LTM, VJET – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Misses Q3 EPS, Revs Beat; Reiterates Forecast – StreetInsider.com” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Agilysys, Inc.: Major Stock Breakout Could Be on the Horizon if This Happens – Profit Confidential” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 22 selling transactions for $9.94 million activity. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.