Agilysys (AGYS) Share Value Rose While Mak Capital One Has Lowered Holding; Aristotle Capital Boston Holding in Barnes Group (B) Increased by $2.92 Million as Stock Declined

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 57,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,508 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 305,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 151,753 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B)

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. Shares for $1,896 were bought by BENANAV GARY G. Hipple Richard J bought 1,000 shares worth $58,826.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,778 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 30,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 108,782 shares. Shelton Cap reported 250 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 376 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has 366 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Sei Investments holds 102,119 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,961 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.02% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 39,512 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 7,225 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 26,435 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,997 shares.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Phibro Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Misses Q3 EPS, Revs Beat; Reiterates Forecast – StreetInsider.com” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys, Inc.: Major Stock Breakout Could Be on the Horizon if This Happens – Profit Confidential” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 9,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,658 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase owns 9,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 13,507 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 4,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.07% or 72,178 shares. 25,955 are owned by Albert D Mason Inc. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 212,618 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 36,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Street accumulated 0% or 451,740 shares. United Fire Group holds 0.99% or 125,687 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 sales for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.