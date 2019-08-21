Agilysys (AGYS) Share Price Rose While Mak Capital One Lowered Its Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Insight 2811 Has Increased Position by $335,286

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 130 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Morgan Stanley 2006-HE1; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 46,253 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 505 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.20 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,949 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 119,993 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc accumulated 397 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 10,721 shares. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 199,600 shares. G2 Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 15,418 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 84,003 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 45,850 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company has 3,360 shares. State Street reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.