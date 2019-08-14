Agilysys (AGYS) Share Price Rose While Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $356,076 as Market Valuation Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 3.10 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 46,339 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp has 15,388 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 1,330 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dearborn Lc reported 18,870 shares. Counselors invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 62,303 are held by Veritable L P. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management reported 2,970 shares. Taurus Asset Lc holds 2.93% or 249,259 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,307 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Co has 107,698 shares. Horizon Ltd reported 5,678 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 8,168 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1.72M shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 199,600 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 213,150 shares. Citigroup reported 10,120 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 80,049 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 31,720 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 1,199 shares. Blackrock holds 2.52M shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 624,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 1,769 shares. Ajo LP holds 12,667 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 17,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 60,947 shares. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). American Group invested in 11,965 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.