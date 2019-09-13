Agilysys (AGYS) Market Value Rose While Strs Ohio Lifted by $424,200 Its Position; Md Sass Investors Services Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $1.33 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 221.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 200,037 shares traded or 51.74% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,242 are owned by Cortland Assoc Inc Mo. Morgan Stanley holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.50M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 641,973 shares or 8.56% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackhill owns 1,000 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp holds 5.77% or 49,754 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N owns 405 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Taconic Capital Advisors LP has 10.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 13,889 shares or 5.97% of the stock. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,689 shares. Columbus Circle reported 41,928 shares. The Texas-based Corda Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,006 were accumulated by Reliant Inv Ltd Llc. Hillview Advsrs Llc holds 1.14% or 113 shares in its portfolio.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14,398 shares to 138,102 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 273,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,671 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 19,840 shares to 323,072 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Rbf Limited has invested 0.05% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 141,327 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 29,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 36,722 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 59,500 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 29,216 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,800 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,732 shares. G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.27% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 27,334 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 107,345 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco stated it has 160,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings.