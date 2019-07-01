Agilysys (AGYS) Market Value Rose While Mak Capital One Cut Its Position by $60.39 Million; Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $49.72 Million as Stock Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 1044% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 130,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.54M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $358.29. About 3.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 64,297 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment owns 20,593 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 0.01% or 309 shares. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 17,556 shares. 665 are held by Retirement Planning Gru. Oakbrook Invests accumulated 0.53% or 23,080 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 111,665 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 27,550 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 19,667 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,111 shares. Btr Cap invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 2,322 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.27 million shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BOEING 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rbf Cap Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.72 million shares. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 397 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 45,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 368,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 7,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 24,286 shares. Punch And Associate Invest Mngmt Inc reported 448,310 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 6,834 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,769 shares. Group Inc Inc reported 11,965 shares. 67,483 are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 20 insider sales for $8.09 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $367,977 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,702.38 down -113.90 points – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.