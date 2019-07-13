Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.37 Million; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $337,000

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,232 shares. Tower Research (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Vanguard holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.07% stake. Bessemer Group stated it has 57,600 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,003 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 5,949 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,800 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Eam Invsts Lc holds 0.62% or 119,993 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 67,483 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 271,547 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 22 selling transactions for $9.94 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 20,000 shares worth $367,977.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80M for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

