Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Boosted by $394,000 Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 189.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $610,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 160,810 shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

