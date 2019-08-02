Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Archon Capital Management Cut Position by $7.37 Million; Golub Group Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.45 Million as Stock Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 57,629 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 394,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 407,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.11. About 19.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Agilysys Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Revenue Rises 12.9% to Record $38.4 Million – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 67,483 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 22,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 384 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 57,344 shares. Parkside Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Hcsf Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9.41% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 368,029 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 213,150 shares. Moreover, Int Grp has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,965 shares. 11,473 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Gsa Llp reported 10,721 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 3,232 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,283 shares. Old Point Fincl N A accumulated 4.04% or 65,911 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv owns 15,397 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.70 million shares. Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 15.31M shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 8,090 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 19,488 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Scotia owns 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.15 million shares. Df Dent And Company holds 0.25% or 107,701 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 57,913 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 102,036 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.29 million shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 978,034 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.64 million shares for 1.66% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.