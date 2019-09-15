Agilent Techs (A) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Holding by $482,628 as Stock Declined; Emory University Decreased Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding as Valuation Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.61M shares traded or 41.45% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Agilent Techs Inc (A) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 10,068 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Agilent Techs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 200,704 shares. Artisan Prns Lp reported 1.55 million shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 4,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Principal Fincl Group invested in 0% or 85,587 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 125,171 shares. Moreover, Opaleye has 1.63% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 150,530 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,397 shares. Birchview Cap Lp reported 10,000 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 21,384 shares. 1.50 million were reported by Great Point. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,333 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,147 shares to 59,905 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (PFF) by 8,439 shares to 325,594 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 876,194 shares. 20,235 are held by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Peoples Fin holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Limited has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.07% stake. Wade G W has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amg Funds Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,960 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 10,189 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Montgomery Investment Inc has 0.21% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,404 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 6,704 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel reported 0.62% stake. 165,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.