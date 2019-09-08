Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s Financial Results Comparing With RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.37 N/A 3.53 19.69 RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agilent Technologies Inc. and RadNet Inc. RadNet Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Agilent Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Agilent Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RadNet Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agilent Technologies Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Agilent Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. RadNet Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RadNet Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Agilent Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RadNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Agilent Technologies Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$89.33 is Agilent Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares and 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares. 0.4% are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. was less bullish than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats RadNet Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.