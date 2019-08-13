Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Reaches $66.63 Formed H&S; EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) formed H&S with $63.96 target or 4.00% below today’s $66.63 share price. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has $21.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 1.91 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Among 5 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 14. See EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $36.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $48 New Target: $44 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 475,026 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,450 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 1.90 million shares. Ares Ltd Liability accumulated 7,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 0.53% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 965,664 shares. 8,201 are held by Ballentine Partners Ltd. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,922 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.35% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 257,261 shares. Usca Ria Llc reported 30,505 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 4,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 239,763 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,566 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 95,192 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors. Cincinnati Insur Com has 33,220 shares.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 31.07% above currents $66.63 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc accumulated 9,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Management has 5,785 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 536,763 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 4,004 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.32% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,768 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc holds 4.41 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co reported 255,898 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has invested 0.56% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Blackrock accumulated 24.96M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 929,733 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% or 100,757 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ok invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).