Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.26 N/A 3.53 19.69 Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.04 N/A 0.71 12.62

Table 1 highlights Agilent Technologies Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Psychemedics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Agilent Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Agilent Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Psychemedics Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agilent Technologies Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Risk & Volatility

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Psychemedics Corporation has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Psychemedics Corporation is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Agilent Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 27.74% upside potential and an average price target of $89.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares and 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Psychemedics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Psychemedics Corporation.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.