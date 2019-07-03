Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Contrasting side by side

Both Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.76 N/A 3.59 18.86 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Agilent Technologies Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 13.2% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -9.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 14.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.4. Fulgent Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agilent Technologies Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Agilent Technologies Inc. is $87.56, with potential upside of 15.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.5% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares and 6.7% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -11.71% -15.87% -12.44% 0.55% -2.27% 0.27% Fulgent Genetics Inc. -0.54% -17.36% 33.53% 59.14% 43.56% 75.71%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.