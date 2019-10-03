Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Comparison side by side

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 2.34 308.47M 3.53 19.69 Brainsway Ltd. 10 0.00 6.99M -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agilent Technologies Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 418,604,966.75% 23.2% 12.8% Brainsway Ltd. 70,392,749.24% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agilent Technologies Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.42% and an $86 consensus price target. Competitively Brainsway Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 74.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainsway Ltd. looks more robust than Agilent Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agilent Technologies Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Brainsway Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.