Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Ceva (CEVA) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.46% from last quarter's $0.67 EPS. A's profit would be $227.51 million giving it 24.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Agilent Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see 1.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 1.33 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500.

Ceva Inc (CEVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 52 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 54 trimmed and sold holdings in Ceva Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 17.94 million shares, down from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ceva Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs owns 530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,623 were reported by Partner Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 21,176 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 17,146 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 165 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). South State invested in 0.03% or 3,206 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.1% or 211,430 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 5,826 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 6,862 were reported by Synovus Corp. 60,162 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 12 Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 8,902 shares.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $82 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 12,520 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 11C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO LIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $613.30 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1329.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.