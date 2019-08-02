Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Bragg Financial Advisors Lowered By $928,016 Its At&T (T) Stake

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.46% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. A’s profit would be $227.52M giving it 23.58 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 516,544 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 71,883 shares with $2.25M value, down from 101,819 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 13.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31M. Grau Dominique had sold 8,902 shares worth $685,454.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HEXO Corp to transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 9,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Limited Co owns 167,240 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,100 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). King Luther Management Corp holds 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 33,300 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 280,351 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 38,924 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.53% or 792,860 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 215,063 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Com has 1,625 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cambridge reported 33,146 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. It has a 19.72 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of A in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Needham.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 6,005 shares to 26,509 valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 21,071 shares and now owns 44,968 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Company Ma holds 11,065 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Banque Pictet & Cie has 65,245 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 84,370 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 6,925 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 11,434 shares. Burns J W And reported 79,049 shares. Van Strum Towne has 11,314 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.54% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.75% or 6.96M shares. Solutions reported 13,294 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.26% or 194,250 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 347,037 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by UBS.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.