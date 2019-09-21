Agilent Technologies Com (A) Stock Price Declined While Harvey Investment Co Upped by $2.87 Million Its Position; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 38,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 108,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60 million shares traded or 75.37% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 526,615 shares traded or 56.13% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,059 shares. 274,015 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 15,844 shares. Stanley invested in 3,726 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Peoples Services holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 25,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burney reported 3,375 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4.89 million shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 20,064 shares. Allstate invested in 11,073 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 2.19 million shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 421,600 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 113,465 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd owns 7,029 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.70 million shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA) by 1 shares to 40 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com owns 151,095 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,104 shares. Sg Capital Ltd Liability reported 68,144 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.01% or 254,435 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 121,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 665,043 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1,320 shares. Eidelman Virant reported 984,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 10,870 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $219,232 activity. BONNEY MARK J had bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832 on Tuesday, June 11.