Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Stock Value Declined While Beaconlight Capital Lowered by $7.68 Million Its Stake; Pggm Investments Cut Prologis Com (PLD) Stake by $12.00 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.78 million, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 1.13 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 1.13M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 106,300 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 21.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.08% or 1.23M shares. Calamos Wealth Lc accumulated 66,199 shares. Cwm reported 728 shares. 4,474 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtn. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc owns 21,312 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt reported 10,775 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,811 shares. Fort LP accumulated 11,078 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 20,266 shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.95M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 75,669 shares. Cornerstone reported 830 shares. Pacific Inv Management owns 3,474 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50,000 shares to 280,333 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 151,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del Com (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp has 192,874 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 823,000 shares. Opus Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 2,641 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Lc reported 73,364 shares. 767,029 are owned by Adage Group Ltd Liability. Ima Wealth reported 272 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.02% stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 2.09M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.04% or 5,207 shares. Resolution Limited stated it has 5.10 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 3,233 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 1.07 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.