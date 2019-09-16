Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Holder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Position as Share Value Declined; Brant Point Investment Management Increases Holding in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 567.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 425,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 500,844 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 10.67M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen in 5 More Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). D E Shaw Communication Inc invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% or 204,481 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership owns 1.36M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 145,693 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd owns 59,180 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested in 100,949 shares. Century holds 763,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 138,776 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.24 million shares stake. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 78,922 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Com reported 270,568 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Etrade Management Limited Liability holds 25,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 223,322 shares to 245,448 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV) by 39,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,795 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 79,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.35% or 2.19 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Raymond James Fin Advisors owns 28,638 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.12% stake. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caprock Grp Inc reported 4,672 shares stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 44,795 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caxton Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 9,946 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.16% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 16,755 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.