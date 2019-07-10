Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined While Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut by $1.44 Million Its Position; 10-15 Associates Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $432,086

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 1.96 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.52M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 523,347 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares to 116,449 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,523 were accumulated by Burney Company. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 9,892 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 20,500 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership holds 62,173 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 3.07 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 2.85M shares. The California-based Montecito Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company holds 0.81% or 113,074 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 93,679 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 63,703 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 428,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest stated it has 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Columbus Circle Investors invested in 484,573 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 48,670 shares. Motco invested 1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider Varma Vivek C sold $4.93M. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.27 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. Grau Dominique had sold 8,902 shares worth $685,454.