Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Value Declined While Beaconlight Capital Decreased by $6.70 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $17.80 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 83,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 208,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, down from 291,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.87 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,066 were accumulated by New England Investment And Retirement. Gam Ag reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Discovery Cap Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,180 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Mgmt Llc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 913 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 186 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15.75 million shares. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 263,390 shares. Antipodean Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,650 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management invested in 0.32% or 605 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank stated it has 5,323 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 634 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Concourse Capital Mgmt Lc has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,557 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 169,150 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 517,623 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 11,473 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pnc Financial Services Inc stated it has 199,027 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.53% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Putnam Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Morgan Stanley owns 787,564 shares. 4,004 are held by Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability. Cambridge holds 33,146 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 399,266 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Glenmede Na has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Zeke Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:A) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.