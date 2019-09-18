Agilent Technologies (A) Stake Held by Bluespruce Investments Lp; Bank Of Marin Bancorp. (BMRC) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $318,775

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. (BMRC) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 134,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 142,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 10,484 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.61M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 514,923 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 9,056 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Iberiabank owns 34,260 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 694,600 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Lc reported 117,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 3,565 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 11,428 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.11 million shares. Srb Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Piedmont Inv stated it has 119,267 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 8,300 shares. Garde Capital has 0.16% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 13,277 shares. Hahn Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 381,876 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BMRC’s profit will be $8.46 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Marin Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) by 81,529 shares to 83,529 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 263,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).