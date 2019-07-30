Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Holding by $866,800; Wedbush Securities Has Upped Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Market Valuation Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 37,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 1.91 million shares traded or 63.83% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 48,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 2.46M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 30,688 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 29,080 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 14,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 45,533 shares. 25,745 are held by Regal Advsr Limited. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 543,092 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 260,948 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 755 shares stake. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 6,507 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 357,010 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 39,117 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 206,679 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,004 shares to 30,552 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,211 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $685,454 was sold by Grau Dominique.