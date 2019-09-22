Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Btim Lifted Its Stake by $1.21 Million; Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined While Scholtz & Company Boosted Its Holding

Btim Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 80,567 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 64,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60M shares traded or 75.87% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 1.64 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,759 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 44,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,650 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6,983 shares to 526,030 shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 70,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,585 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 110,725 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 344 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Harvey Inv Lc reported 1.86% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 740 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 541,740 shares. Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.36% or 119,267 shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4.91 million shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,495 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.2% or 50,748 shares. Stanley holds 3,726 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,509 shares.