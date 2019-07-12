Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Its Stake by $28.52 Million as Stock Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Lowered Holding by $353,052 as Market Valuation Rose

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, down from 82,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 9.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 24.02 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 762,040 shares. Moreover, Northeast has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 262,829 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc reported 1,865 shares. King Luther Management owns 2.00M shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 179,038 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Martin Currie reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh has 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fernwood Invest Limited Liability Com reported 8,252 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 279,172 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 61,600 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares to 95,391 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Cap Corporation stated it has 33,300 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.16% or 367,455 shares. California-based Pacific Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 12,645 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 48,748 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 60,843 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 84,858 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 304,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 40,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 80,249 were reported by First Manhattan. 123,198 were accumulated by Natixis. Fmr Lc holds 0.05% or 5.64M shares in its portfolio. Fdx Inc holds 4,860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.