Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Position; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Valero Energy (VLO) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 17,650 shares as the company's stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 44,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76B, up from 26,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.49M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc analyzed 212,285 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 472,453 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, down from 684,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97 shares to 15,432 shares, valued at $5.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,972 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

