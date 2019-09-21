Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Stake by $763,310; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Share Price Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60M shares traded or 75.37% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 208,355 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, up from 196,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 7,021 shares to 17,369 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Emerg Mrkts B (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 18,551 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.09% or 9,056 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.5% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 600 shares. 20,758 were accumulated by Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corp. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 0.09% or 309,825 shares. 72,140 were reported by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management owns 15,105 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs invested in 152 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Invest House Ltd Llc holds 12,605 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.06% or 2.93 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,085 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,371 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

