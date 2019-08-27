Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut by $1.88 Million Its Holding; Viking Global Investors LP Cut Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $39.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 635,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.88 million, down from 916,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 441,592 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 1.30M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 15,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 10,900 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 334,812 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 147,827 shares. Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,455 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 100 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,679 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 59 shares. 3,937 are held by Piedmont Advisors Inc. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 715,594 shares in its portfolio. 16,140 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 546,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rothschild Asset Management Us, a New York-based fund reported 130,052 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 506,623 shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $822.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 598,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

