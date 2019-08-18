Agilent Technologies (A) Position Has Boosted by Duquesne Family Office Llc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Goodman Financial Trimmed Its Stake by $309,720

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 116.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 257,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 478,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.31M shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,175 were reported by Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc. Markel Corporation has 2.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 3,001 shares. Capital Rech Investors accumulated 2.34% or 4.14 million shares. Country Tru Natl Bank holds 3.12% or 39,436 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 3,800 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Essex Serv Inc accumulated 4,284 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,327 shares. 136,000 are owned by Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,819 shares for 10.23% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.76% or 120,950 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,609 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nomura Holdg owns 285,442 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 255,898 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 9,351 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or owns 70,460 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 5,785 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rbf Limited Co reported 5,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As reported 3.61% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Millennium Management Lc reported 1.05 million shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 180,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).